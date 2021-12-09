Association to honor local Black entrepreneurs

The African American Entrepreneurs Association (AAEA) will host its fourth annual Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards on Dec. 16.
The AAEA will honor members from four counties and present 13 awards across five categories.
The categories are Education, Entertainment, Social Entrepreneurs, Restaurants and Small Businesses.
Guest speakers will include Jonel Hein, deputy district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration North Florida District Office; Jamie Kraft, director of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center University of Florida; Webster Barnaby, Florida House of Representatives District 27; Helga van Eckert, director of Volusia County Economic Development; and Daytona City Commissioner Quanita May.
The event will be held at the University of Central Florida Business Incubator with a cocktail hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and the awards program commencing at 6 p.m.
The AAEA is a non-profit that supports the local African American and Minority Entrepreneurial Community by providing workshops, education, mentor- ship and micro-financing opportunities.
To find out more about the organization or inquire about membership or sponsorship, visit AAEAssociation.org or call 386- 234-2014.
