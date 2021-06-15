Athletic field officially named after Norma J. Bland

On June 12, the City of Daytona Beach honored the late community activist Norma J. Bland by naming a new football and soccer field after her at Derbyshire Park.
Bland’s family and members of the community joined members of the city commission, city staff, local law enforcement and others for the ceremony.
Her niece, Nataleese Stallings told the Daytona Times, “I am happy. I just wish it was done earlier when she was alive. She would have enjoyed this.”
Mrs. Bland, 71, died from COVID-19-related issues at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach on July 31, 2020.
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry and City Commissioners Danette Henry and Paula Reed all spoke at the ceremony.
Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood and Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young also gave remarks.
“Norma wanted to leave the community better than she found it. She did. Norma left an incredible impression on our community,” said Chitwood.
Mrs. Bland created and ran the Citizens Coalition to Improve Race Relations in Daytona Beach.
She was a member of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, where she served on its executive committee and chaired its legal regress committee.
Bland also had a career as a mental health counselor.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Daytona State College and master’s degrees from Bethune-Cookman University.
