Atlantic High boys win 4x400 state title

The Atlantic Sharks boys’ 4x400 relay team of Aidan Dixon, Emanuel Preston, Jonathan Killingsworth and Kentwan Royal are state champions.
They won the 4x400 meter relay at the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A state championships, which took place at James G. Pressley Stadium in Gainesville May 11-13.
“It feels great. I feel we deserved it more than anyone out there. We worked really hard for it,” Preston said.
Dixon shared, “I feel really good about it. We expected to do well but to win it is great.”
Atlantic Track and Field Head Coach Jalissa Marcus also weighed in on the win.
She expressed, “I am so excited for this team. It’s a great feat.”
Marcus coaches both the boys and girls track and field teams at Atlantic.
“I coach the sprinters and hurdlers personally by myself. It gets challenging sometimes but the reward is much greater,” noted Marcus.
Ranked in the top 25
The Sharks were ranked in the top 25 in both the nation and state this year.
“To be in the top 25 in the entire country was a high accomplishment. I didn’t expect that. The boys got better. They were determined and dedicated. They know they can run with anyone,” Marcus said.
The win was kind of redemption from last year when the Sharks entered the state meet ranked fifth in Class 2A but finished 13th at state.
Dixon and Preston were both members of that team while Killingsworth and Royal are both football players who joined the squad this year.
“Last year definitely hurt but it motivated us. Nothing was guaranteed to us. It was a humbling experience. To be able to come back and get the job done this year is sweet,” commented Preston.
Marcus related, “We didn’t run well last year. We were devastated that they didn’t get on the podium. The boys redeemed themselves.”
The team stayed strong, grew and progressed all season.
“We did good all year. We took this year more seriously. We really worked hard during practices and picked it up during the postseason. We were able to improve our personal best times throughout the year,” stated Dixon.
Marcus added, “The kids worked hard and improved throughout the season. Did great at some early meets. We did well, but I knew we could have a shot. They were able to improve their times.”
National next for boys
The Atlantic boys’ 4x400 team are the district 2A-7 champs and 4x400 record holder and Region 2A-2 champs and 4x400 record holder. They are state Class 2A state champion and second alltime for the 4x400 record.
The Sharks’ boys track team is also district 2A-7 runner up.
The girls 4x100 team also finished 13th at state with four sophomores in Jada Livingston, Sophia Perez, Helena Perez and Aaliah Jones.
The boys’ team will compete at the New Balance National High School Track and Field Championships in Philadelphia June 16-19.
A repeat at state next year is also possible since Dixon, Killingsworth and Royal are all juniors and will return.
Preston is the only senior; he will attend Bethune-Cookman University on a track and field scholarship in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.