Atlantic Sharks finding success

The Atlantic Sharks (15-7) have been one of the best surprises this season.
After a few down years, the Sharks are looking to get back to their winning ways under first-year head coach Justin Vallejo.
He is their third coach in four years.
“The kids have really brought in, especially the seniors. They are also working hard every day,” said Vallejo.
Vallejo played at Atlantic and is a Class of 2014 graduate.
“It’s awesome coaching your alma matter. I told the kids that I was in these same halls and classes that they are in just seven to 10 years ago,” responded Vallejo.
“It’s a challenge to turn the program around. I tell the kids if they play harder than everybody else, they will give themselves a chance to win.”
Some key players
Senior center Emanuel Preston is one of the team’s key players.
“I just try to do what others don’t want to do. I try to motivate, inspire and help my teammates as much as possible,” Preston said.
Vallejo noted, “Emanuel is really efficient around the basket and a great rebounder. He has really stepped into his role and embraced it.”
Senior guard Trace Sharpton is another key player. He is second in assists per game in Class 4A.
Vallejo related, “We moved him from the post to the wing. He has embraced it and run with it. He is really an unselfish player.”
Senior forward Anthony Badalato and senior guard Hunter Leonard are key role players that do the dirty work.
“Anthony does a little bit of everything. It’s hard to find kids like him. He wants to get better. He is an underdog kid who has been through a lot,” added Vallejo.
“Hunter is another kid who has just bought in and works his tail off.”
‘More like family’
Atlantic is a defensive team that tries to hold opponents under 50 points a game.
“I am really big on getting stops and letting our defense be our offense. I like our chances when we do. In our wins, we’ve been able to do that,” said Vallejo.
When the Sharks haven’t been successful, it’s been on them.
Vallejo explained, “I think it’s just not being ready to play mentally. It’s more mental than physical. When we’ve lost, I just don’t think that we were there mentally .”
The players see the improvement and difference in this year’s squad.
“It’s everything from the coaches to us players. Many of us stuck it out.
There aren’t many new players. We are also more like family. Our attitudes and work ethic are better,” stated Preston.
Atlantic played at Deltona on Tuesday and lost 46-44. Atlantic was to face Seabreeze on Wednesday, after the Daytona Times’ press deadline.
The district 6-4A tournament is coming up next week. Atlantic is a dark horse contender to win it and make the state playoffs.
Deltona Pine Ridge and fifth-ranked in Class 4A Orlando Highland Prep, who has three Division I recruits, stand in their way.
“We are in a really good district. It will be a tough grind, but it’s been done before. We just have to be resilient, withstand runs, not get too high or too low and be mentally stronger than our opponents. If we do that, we have a chance to win,” stressed Vallejo.
Preston added, “It is definitely going to be mental. We can’t play as individuals. We must play team ball.’’
