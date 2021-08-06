Authorities deem Operation Safe Surrender a success

Seventeen people participated in Operation Safe Surrender on Wednesday at Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ in Daytona Beach.
The purpose was to allow individuals with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in in a safe and welcoming environment with an opportunity to have matters resolved onsite. Family members were welcomed to attend to help ease tensions.
Out of those 17 who participated, 11 had felony warrants. There were five misdemeanors, and one had a civil issue.
Jackie Trice, who had a warrant since 2017, came with her mother and 2-year-old son. Trice and her mother left with tears of joy.
“I had a warrant for my arrests, and I heard about this program to take care of it. I feel great. It was completely dismissed. I am not going to jail,’’ Trice said.
Andrew Filmore also went to check on a warrant.
He said, “I have a couple of warrants and I just wanted to check on them. I’ll find out in a few minutes what will happen.”
Filmore also ended up walking away that day.
No arrests
Despite the low numbers, authorities call the endeavor a success.
“The event was highly successful. No issues to report,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
“Also, there were no arrests made at the event today, so everything went well.”
People who came were assisted with legal assistance from a public defender and some had a first appearance before a judge at the church
Operation Safe Surrender was led by the Daytona Beach Police Department and partnered with the State Attorney’s Office, Public Defender Office, Daytona Beach/ Volusia County NAACP, Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ and The Kingdom Community Outreach Ministry.
Local NAACP Branch President Cynthia Slater noted, “It’s important that our organizations partner up for these events. We want people to take care of their legal issues so that they can relieve themselves and their families.”
“In most cases, the judicial system assists in getting those warrants out of the way. It’s not a trick, It’s not a set up.’’
‘Proactive than reactive’
Rev. Derrick Harris is pastor of Master’s Domain, the site of the event.
“These events are important. We want to be more proactive than reactive. We want to make sure that we are reaching out to the community letting them know the importance of building relationship between law enforcement and the community at large,” Harris said.
“If it means clearing our records or driver licenses up, it would really help for a cohesive environment in the Daytona Beach area.”
Slater added, “This helps with social justice. The more people of color who have these warrants and take care of them today are not running from the law. Clearing these matters assist them to becoming successful members of the community again by being able to obtain employment, vote for their representatives and more. It is important.”
Operation Safe Surrender is a replica of a proactive successful initiative started by the U.S. Marshals Services.
The Daytona Beach Police Department was the first law enforcement agency in the state to offer Operation Safe Surrender back in 2010.
The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus was also on site to assist with most driver license and tag needs.
