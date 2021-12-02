B-CU Athletics remembers legendary congresswoman

Carrie Meek taught at Bethune-Cookman and was the school’s first female basketball coach
Bethune-Cookman University Athletics joins in the mourning of the passing as well as celebrating the life of former U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Meek, whose storied career included a stint in the school’s athletic department. Meek died at age 95 on Nov. 28 at her home in Miami after a long illness.
She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Physical Education from Florida A&M University in 1946 but would attend graduate school in Michigan due to racial barriers.
Upon graduation, she accepted a position at Bethune-Cookman as an instructor and first female basketball coach. It is recorded that she led the “Kittens” to Southeastern Athletic Conference championships from 1948 to 1950 before returning to Florida A&M in 1958.
Meek continued her teaching career at Miami Dade Community College as the first Black professor, associate dean and assistant to the vice president from 1961 to 1979.
She began her political career in 1979 representing Florida’s 17th congressional district in the Florida House of Representatives.
She became the first Black woman to serve in the Florida State Senate from 1983 to 1993 and went on to become a United States congresswoman until her retirement in 2002.
She gained her seat at a difficult time for a district. badly damaged by Hurricane Andrew and needed rebuilding and infrastructure design. Meek was able to direct $100 million in federal assistance towards the rebuilding projects of Dade County while keeping focused on the issues she saw as most important: health care, housing, and education.
From 2002 to 2015, Meek oversaw her foundation which provided the Miami-Dade community with resources, opportunities and employment before stepping down due to health reasons.
In addition to all her numerous recognitions, Meek was enshrined in the Bethune-Cookman Athletic Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.
This story is from B-CU Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.