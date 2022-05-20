Bethune-Cookman took two of three games from Alabama A&M (12-33, 9-18) from May 13- 15, including a record-breaking seven RBI game from outfielder Malik Stephens on Sunday.
The Wildcats will play in the SWAC Baseball Tournament at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama from May 25-29. The winner of the tournament goes to the NCAA tournament.
B-CU is 17-10 in the SWAC East behind Florida A&M 18-6 and Alabama State 20-7.
The Wildcats played at UCF on Tuesday and close out the regular season in SWAC play at Florida A&M (25-26) May 19-21.
Matthew Garcia (.285BA, 4HR, 31RBI, 59H, 33RBI); Chris Patterson (.352BA, 23RBI, 22SB, 56H, 26R); Malik Stephens (.270BA, 5HR, 33RBI, 26SB); Boris Pena (5HR, 17RBI); starting pitchers Luis Lipthrart (5-4. 3.72ERA) and Hector Vazquez (6-4) along with relief pitchers Dale Michaud (1-0, 3.16ERA), Brenton Fischer (3- 2, 3.97ERA, 4 SV) and Gabriel Perez (2.60ERA) pace B-CU.
For schedules, stats and more, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
