B-CU baseball team sweeps Jackson State

Bethune-Cookman University’s baseball team made an early statement in the SWAC by sweeping conference favorite, Jackson State University Tigers, in a three-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark from March 18-20.
B-CU (8-12, 3-0) has lost two one run games to nationally ranked opponents. They lost 3-2 to the ninth ranked Florida Gators on Tuesday and 8-7 to 12th ranked Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers on March11.
B-CU hosts Alabama State University (11-10, 3-0) in another key three-game series March 25-27 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Chris Patterson (.306BA, 8RBI, 13SB), Luis Lipthratt (3-1, 3.81 ERA); Matt Garcia (.329ERA, 14 RBI, 27H), Malik Stephens (.278 BA, 22H, 9RBI 13R, 13SB); Brian Pena (3HR); Knick Billings (0-1, 1.84 ERA, 1 save), Gabriel Perez (0-0. 3.00 ERA) and Brenton Fisher (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 3 saves) are a few standouts to watch.
Softball
Bethune-Cookman’s (8-18, 3-3) softball team took two of three games from Alabama State University by winning a double header on March 20.
The Wildcats travel to Ita Betta, Mississippi to face Mississippi Valley State (5-13, 3-2) March 25-26 in SWAC action.
They return home to face Florida A&M University April 2-3 in SWAC play.
Breyann Paysinger (2HR, 10RBI, 22TB); Haley Parks (.280BA, 21H, 12R, 5RBI, 5SB, 22TB); Joslyn Davis (.278BA, 20H, 21TB) and Hannah Ortega (6-5, 2.52 ERA, 6CG, 2 SHO, 1 save) are some standouts to come and watch.
Football
The Wildcats football team began spring practice on March 16.
B-CU practices Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.
The Maroon & Gold spring game is on April 16 at Municipal Stadium.
For more information, schedules and statistics visit www.bcuathletics.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.