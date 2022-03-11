Bethune-Cookman is on a four-game winning streak after picking up two wins a piece over Stetson University and Sacred Heart University on March 4-5.
The Wildcats hosted UCF on Wednesday, March 9, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
B-CU opens its Southwestern Conference (SWAC) era with a three-game series with Jackson State University from March 11- 13 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. JSU is favored to win the SWAC.
B-CU softball falls to Tennessee State
Meanwhile on Tuesday, B-CU’s softball fell to Tennessee State University 1-0 in their home opener at Sunnyland Park.
The Wildcats travel to Jackson State University on March 11 to begin SWAC play. B-CU then hosts Alabama State University in SWAC play March 18-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.