Bethune-Cookman University’s spring 2023 commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center, 698 W International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Doors will open to the general public at 8:45 a.m.
Carla Harris, a senior client advisor, at Morgan Stanley will be the keynote speaker.
For more information on the commencement, visit cookman.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.