B-CU football season tickets now on sale

LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP
On Monday, Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) announced that its 2022 season football tickets are now on sale.
B-CU has three home games at Daytona Stadium in 2022, including a matchup against old MEAC rival and defending HBCU National Champion South Carolina State University (Sept. 10); a Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest against Grambling State University (Sept. 24) and a SWAC and homecoming game facing Alabama State University (Nov. 5).
2021 season ticket holders will have their seats reserved with the option to renew.
Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.
B-CU opens the season on Sept. 3 against the University of Miami Hurricanes.
For more on the football schedule, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
