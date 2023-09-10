Bethune-Cookman University defeated Savannah State University 31-6 in front of a crowd of 6,838 at Daytona Stadium on Saturday.
It was the Wildcats’ first win of the season and the first for Coach Raymond Woodie, Jr.
“It was a great team win, especially to do it at home. It feels good. It’s all about the players. They’ve been working hard. It feels good, but we’re moving to the next,’’ Woodie said.
Luke Sprague threw for 223 yards with two touchdowns in about three quarters of work. He replaced Walter Simmons late in the second quarter.
“It was great to play in front of the crowd and with this energy. I prepare like I am the starter regardless. I am always ready. They did what we saw on film and the receivers did their jobs,” said Sprague.
Woodie sees his quarterbacks progressing and hasn’t settled on a starter.
“Luke was able to come in, move the offense and do some good things. It’s still a competition. Those guys know it. Competition brings out the best in them,” added Woodie.
Bethune-Cookman (1-1) took a 7-0 lead on a 13-yard run by Jouvensly Bazil with 4:14 to play in the second quarter.
Savannah State (1-1) got within 7-6 after a 37-yard field goal by Kenneth Lockhart with 10:10 remaining in the third quarter.
B-CU extended the lead to 21-6 when Sprague found Decarri Allen-Johnson, who jumped in the air and got his toe down in bounds for a five-yards touchdown pass with 1:43 left in the third quarter.
Jadon Adams threw for 184 yards for Savannah State.
Allen-Johnson had six catches for 49 yards with two scores and Bazil ran for 64 yards with two touchdowns for B-CU.
“It took time to get our timing and execution. It feels good to win. When we started building the lead, you could feel the excitement and energy even on the sideline no matter the play,” noted Allen-Johnson.
Joseph Hampton added 53 yards rushing and Da’Shun Mitchell caught five passes for 64 yards for the Tigers.
The Wildcats defense held the Tigers to 273 total yards and recorded two sacks.
Savannah State only converted one first down on 12 attempts.
Bethune-Cookman turned the ball over and had a field goal bounce off the left upright in the first half; however, they finished with 387 yards of total offense and were 5-for-10 on third down.
Daveno Ellington had six catches for 65 yards and Tink Boyd two catches for 68 yards for B-CU.
Defensively the Wildcats were led by Dearis Thomas (9 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack) and Shelton Quarles, Jr. (4 total tackles).
Deon Bell (8 total tackles, 2.5 for loss, a half a sack), Tavare Brewton (8 total tackles) and Dreshawn Dawkins (7 total tackles, 1 interception) paced the Tigers’ defense.
B-CU only had three penalties for 20 yards while Savanah State had nine for 95 yards.
Bethune-Cookman plays at the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Thursday.
“We’ll fix us. We’ll watch the film and work on technique and fundamentals. Luckily, we didn’t have any guys banged up. We’ll start preparing tomorrow,” said Woodie.
Savannah State hosts Clark Atlanta University on Saturday, Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.