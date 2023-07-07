LaShakia Moore’s goals include improving the district’s student achievement and stabilizing the workforce.
LaShakia Moore was sworn in on June 30 as the interim superintendent of Flagler Schools, the first African American in that role. The 2004 Bethune-Cookman University graduate wants to achieve another first.
“For my legacy and me making history, I want it to be about breaking through and improving student achievement for our students,” Moore said in an interview with the Daytona Times. “It’s a great honor and achievement, but I want to be the first superintendent to drastically improve student achievement for our students.”
According to the school district, Moore began her term on June 1 and has worked closely with outgoing Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt throughout the month for a smooth transition.
Mittelstadt’s three-year contract was not renewed by the school board earlier this spring, and a nationwide search is under way for her replacement. That search is anticipated to take six months and a timeline has been established. Moore can apply for the permanent position.
Moore said, “I am excited to focus on improving student achievement, stabilizing our workforce as an organization, and building and sustaining great relationships with our community.’’
Teacher, principal, administrator The Bethune-Cookman alum also earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Leo University in 2017.
She has worked for Flagler Schools for 15 years – first as a teacher, then as a teacher support colleague at Rymfire Elementary. Moore spent a year as a curriculum specialist with the district’s Teaching and Learning Office.
Moore was then tapped to become principal of Rymfire Elementary. In 2021, she was named director of the Teaching and Learning office. A year later, she was promoted to assistant superintendent for Academic Services. Her hard work has not gone unnoticed.
“We, as a board, appreciate the work Mrs. Moore has done along every step of her career in education. Her vision and drive to advance educational opportunities for all students is what makes us confident this district is in great hands while we start the process of searching for a new superintendent,” said Cheryl Massaro, chair of the Flagler County School Board.
On improving the workplace Moore said hiring and retaining the best employees is another goal.
“The main focus will be on stabilizing our workforce, just making sure we have high-quality employees working for our district to improve our school environment each day,” she explained.
“It is also a timeframe that we have that we must prioritize and go at it effectively to get us moving in the direction that we need to get moving in.”
Moore is also aware of the challenges facing Black students.
“We have talked about this for years.
We’ve talked about the gap between our African American students and others. How do we improve that? We must improve the quality of instruction that all our students are receiving,” she said.
“We must make sure that instruction is at a level and intensity of a standard teaching in our classrooms. When we do that, all our students will perform at a high level and we will see those achievement gaps close.’’
Moore sees evolving challenges in education.
“We must change our mindset. We must understand what the expectations are now in public education.
Education is changing so fast. It has changed drastically in a short period of time. We must stay abreast of that and make sure our teachers are going into the classroom and able to instruct our students at the highest level possible,” Moore added.
Congratulations from NAACP
The Flagler County NAACP, which has had its issues with the district in the past and has even sued it for discrimination toward Black students and employees, lauded Moore’s hire.
“We congratulate Mrs. Moore and encourages everyone throughout Flagler County to join the Flagler NAACP in supporting the new superintendent to fulfill the district’s vision of excellence,” Dr. Phyllis Pearson, Flagler County NAACP president, told the Times.
Dr. Yvette Edghill Spano, Flagler County NAACP Education Chair echoed, “We are committed to working with the interim superintendent Mrs. Moore to continue an information and knowledge-rich environment that encompasses our school system, adult learning activities and public partnership. We look forward to working with her and the district to ensure the highest quality education for all.”
Born to teach
Moore, who is from Fort Pierce, said she always wanted to be an educator and was inspired by her younger brother.
“I always knew that I would be an educator. I was smart in school, and everyone told me to go into other career fields, but I knew I would be in education. What really made me do it was my younger brother had dyslexia,” explained Moore.
“When I went to college and learned about teaching, I ended up teaching him how to read. It was after his high school time, but I was always amazed at all the things that he could do. For example, he could fix your car when he was 12 years old.”
At last month’s swearing in ceremony, Moore’s friends and family were on hand to support her, including members of Calvary Christian Center, the church she attends.
Moore is married to Terrill Moore, with whom she has three daughters – Alisia, Shaiaya and Kennedy.
Log In
