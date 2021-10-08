B-CU looking for first win at Oct. 9 homecoming

Its homecoming time for Bethune-Cookman University as it hosts Mississippi Valley State (MVSU) at Municipal Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman (0-5) is looking for not only its first win of the season but its first win as a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
“It’s always great to play at home. At home you don’t have that travel day, which gives your team less to focus on and another sense of calm,” said Terry Sims, B-CU’s head football coach.
“There will be some emotion for homecoming. Hopefully, the weather will be good unlike our last game, and we can put a good product on the field for the fans. We hope to get this thing turned around and get the ‘W.’
The Wildcats are coming off a 42-35 loss to South Carolina State where they trailed 42-7 after three quarters before erupting for 28 fourth-quarter points.
Slow starts
The key to victory for B-CU over MVSU could be avoiding another slow start.
The Wildcats have been a second half team; they haven’t led in a game all year.
Sims emphasized, “I think we’re very close to winning. We had another slow start last week. That has been our Achilles heel for the past three weeks. We got to get that figure out. We must play like we did in the fourth quarter all the time.”
Mississippi Valley State (1-3, 0-1) is coming off a 17-16 homecoming win over North Carolina Central.
The Wildcats have won the previous two contests over the Delta Devils –22-6 in 2019 and 41-27 in 2018.
“That was a win, but it wasn’t easy. They play hard in all three phases of the game. I am impressed with what Coach Dancy is doing with that program,” noted Sims.
Praise from Dancy
Mississippi Valley State Head Coach Vincent Dancy also had nothing but good things to say about the Wildcats during Mon- day’s SWAC presser.
“I think they are a really good and talented football team. They have talent up and down their roster. They changed coordinators like we did. It’s about continuity,” said Dancy.
“They are talented and led by a great coach in Sims. They are on the edge. They’re a good football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.