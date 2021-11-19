B-CU looks to finish strong at Florida Classic

Bethune-Cookman University defeated Grambling State University 31-14 on Nov. 13.
It was the Wildcats’ first road win of the season and their first road win as a member of the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC). The win was also the second straight for B-CU.
“It was a great game. We played together and well in all three phases. We had some miscues, but we were able to make some plays not all of them but some. It was a great team win,” said Terry Sims, B-CU’s head coach.
Jimmie Robinson III ran for 98 yards with three touchdowns for B-CU.
Defensively for the Wildcats, Untareo Johnson (9 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss) and Caleb Sutherland (6 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble) led the way.
Seeking 10th straight win
Bethune-Cookman (2-8, 2-5) turns its attention now to Florida A&M University (FAMU) (8- 2, 6-1) in the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Nov. 20.
“There’s not a whole lot needs to be said. Records go out the window. It’s a great football game, great contests between two great institutions,” said Sims.
The Wildcats have won the last nine games in the series. Last year’s game wasn’t played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to extend the streak, the Wildcats know they must play a great game.
The Rattlers have won eight straight games and is ranked No. 23 and No. 25 in the FCS media and coaches’ polls, respectively.
A victory for FAMU could put them in the Football Championship Series (FCS) playoffs.
The Rattlers are second in the SWAC Eastern Division behind Jackson State (JSU).
JSU won the division and will play in the SWAC Championship. JSU beat FAMU 7-6 on Sept. 5. The Tigers are also ranked No. 19 and No. 1717 in the FCS polls.
“FAMU is an explosive football team. They have plenty of offensive weapons, a defensive line that can stand up against anybody, some good cover guys in the secondary and their kicking game is solid. It’s going to be a tough and physical game,” Sims stated.
B-CU playing in Sunshine Slam
Bethune-Cookman University men’s basketball team is off to an 0-3 start but looking to change things around.
The team fell at Utah 86-55 in the Sunshine Slam Regional on Monday.
Demani McEntire paced B-CU with 20 points.
Those wanting to get a look at the Wildcats have a chance to do so at the Sunshine Slam, which will be played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach from Nov. 20-21.
The Wildcats play Bryant University on Nov. 20 and either Holy Cross or Air Force on Nov. 21.
For more information, visit www.bcuathletics.com or www.sunshineslam.com.
B-CU will also host Liberty University at the Ocean Center on Nov. 23.
Lady Wildcats in action too
Bethune-Cookman’s women’s basketball team is off to a 1-2 start.
The Lady Wildcats fell at Miami 55-43 on Nov. 12 and at Florida Atlantic 85-65 on Nov. 12.
Tatum Hayes and Taylor Williams each had 10 points to pace B-CU against the Hurricanes while Morgan Beacham (22 points), Williams (13 points) and Camary Harris (11 points) led the way against FAU.
The Lady Wildcats next travel to Troy University on Nov. 18. The next home game is Dec. 6 against Warner University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.