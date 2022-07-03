George Bright has been named deputy athletics director at Bethune-Cookman University.
In a statement released by the Athletics Department on Monday, Athletics Director Reggie Theus said Bright will begin his duties on July 1.
Bright is the former athletics director at Elizabeth City State University and former director of Athletics and Recreation at Moravian University.
He also served at Lafayette College as the associate athletics director.
“I am honored and grateful to serve Bethune-Cookman University as the next Deputy Director of Athletics. I want to thank Athletic Director Reggie Theus for this outstanding opportunity. B-CU is committed to building a championship culture and providing a quality academic and athletic experience for its student athletes,” said Bright in the statement.
“I look forward to collaborating with coaches, colleagues and initiatives across campus and in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and becoming thoroughly immersed in the Daytona Beach community.”
Bright is a graduate of the Sport Management Institute and the NCAA Leadership Institute. He has a bachelor’s degree from Claflin University and a master’s from South Carolina State University.
