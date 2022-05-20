Bethune-Cookman University’s season ended with a 4-3 loss to Southern University in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) softball tournament on May 12.
The tournament ran May 11-13 at Gulfport Sportsplex in Gulfport, Mississippi and was won by Prairie View A&M. They will play in the NCAA Tournament.
B-CU (24-26, 17-7) was the SWAC East Division champ and top seed from the East.
The Wildcats opened the tournament beating Southern 3-2. then lost a late lead and fell 5-3 to eventual champion Prairie View.
The future looks bright for B-CU. The team had 14 freshmen on its 2022 roster.
Returning are freshmen pitchers Hannah Ortega (13-11, 2.99ERA) and Halyne Gonzales (11-10, 3.12ERA); sophomore outfielder Haley Parks (.281BA, 12RBI, 10SB, 27R, 43H); freshman outfielder Joslynn Davis (.271BA, 39H, 21R) and freshman shortstop Desirae Martinez (.262BA, 23RBI, 38H), and others.
