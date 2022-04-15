B-CU’s softball team leads SWAC East as season winds down

Coming down the stretch, the young Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats’ softball team is in first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s East Division.
The Wildcats swept Alabama A&M in a threegame series in Huntsville, Alabama on April 8-9.
“We had a good weekend. Our hitting came around. Our pitching has been solid,” said Laura Watten, B-CU’s head softball coach.
They are in position to win the East Division and clinch a spot in the SWAC tournament, which will be played May 10-14 at the Gulfport Sportsplex in Gulfport, Mississippi.
B-CU, 14-22 overall and 9-6 in the SWAC, leads the Eastern division over Jackson State and Florida A&M, both with 8-7 conference records.
The Wildcats have 11 remaining games this season, including nine in conference play with three each against both Jackson State and Florida A&M.
B-CU hosted Florida Atlantic University in a double header at Sunnyland Park on Wednesday, after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
They host SWAC East foe Mississippi Valley State on April 15-16.
Baseball team falters
On the diamond, the Wildcats’ baseball team was swept by rival Florida A&M (11-17,5-3) in a three-game series from April 8-10 at Bethune Point Park in Daytona Beach.
The series dropped Bethune-Cookman (7-5 in SWAC) from tied in first place to third place in the SWAC East Division behind Alabama State (10-2) and Florida A&M (9-3), respectively.
“It’s disappointing losing a conference series, especially at home but we have to keep our longterm goal in perspective,” said Johnny Hernandez, B-CU’s head coach.
Halfway through the season, B-CU (13-18 overall) has 24 remaining games, including 18 in the SWAC.
“Down the stretch, we must continue to do what made us successful the previous weeks in conference play. We must take advantage of opportunities. We’ll continue to go out and compete,” Hernandez added.
B-CU played at Stetson on Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated the Hatters in the previous two meetings this season.
The Wildcats return to SWAC action at Alabama A&M on April 15-17.
They return home on April 22-24 against Alabama State.
Spring football game
On the gridiron, B-CU’s football program will conclude its spring practice with its annual Maroon & Gold spring football game on Saturday, April 16 at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday’s event is also Junior Day where high school juniors and seniors interested in learning more about Bethune-Cookman University and its football program are invited to join the coaching staff on campus at 11 a.m. for a campus tour and meetings before kickoff.
Those interested can reach out to the B-CU coaching staff for more information.
The Wildcats open their 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Miami.
For more information, schedules and statistics visit www.bcuathletics.com.
