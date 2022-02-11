Dr. Michael Reiter, chair of integrated environmental science at Bethune-Cookman University, will discuss his work with the Halifax River Urban Watershed Sustainability Initiative at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
The initiative’s goals are to build and enhance environmental, social and economic resilience in the communities and environment surrounding the river.
Reservations are not required for the free program.
For more information, call the library at 386-676- 4191.
