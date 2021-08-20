B-CU scrimmage report: ‘Tons of improvement, Sims says

Saturday’s second scrimmage gave Bethune-Cookman University Head Coach Terry Sims an opportunity to see how much improvement the Wildcats have made in pre-season camp.
“Tons of improvement,” Sims said. “The guys are getting comfortable offensively and defensively are starting to recognize formations. So, I think there was a world of improvement.”
In 13 possessions, the Wildcat offense posted three touch-downs and two field goals while the defense forced three turnovers. Only two of the possessions went three-and-out, and the two first drives that produced Dylan Moghaddam field goals lasted 12 plays.
“We’re doing the things we’re supposed to be doing,” Sims said. “The running backs are doing an outstanding job and picking up all the slack we lost from the wide receivers the last year. We’re converting the plays we need to be making.”
Shannon Patrick took the most snaps of the three quarterbacks Saturday, going 15 of 26 for 174 yards. Most of his completions went underneath until a late 49-yard touch- down to Marcus Riley.
“All our quarterbacks have different skill sets,” Sims said. “Shannon has a great intermediate ball and does a great job being patient in the pocket and can run when he needs to. I think a little of his game showed today, and there’s a lot more to come in the next couple of weeks.”
LaDerrien Wilson and Aaron Thompson ran for touch- downs for the Wildcats, who will open their football season Sept. 4 at Texas-El Paso.
For more information on the Wildcats and Bethune-Cook- man athletics, visit BCUathletics.com.
