B-CU softball a win away from conference division title

After winning two of three games over Alabama State University from April 22-23, the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats are one win away from the SWAC East Division title.
With a 14-7 conference record, B-CU leads Jackson State (12-9) by two games.
Things line up as the Wildcats host the Tigers (21-22 overall) for three games from April 29-30 (double header on April 30) at Sunnyland Park to close the regular season.
Bethune-Cookman (20-24 overall) will play in the SWAC softball championship tournament May 10-14 at Gulfport Sportsplex in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Baseball in tight race too
On the diamond, the Wildcats took two of three games from Mississippi Valley State from April 22-24 at Bethune Point Park in Daytona Beach.
B-CU is in a tight SWAC East Division race with a 12-6 conference record trailing Alabama State 13-3 and Florida A&M 13-5.
B-CU (18-21 overall) played at Florida International University on Tuesday, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
The Wildcats travel to Alabama State (22- 16 overall) on April 29-May 1.
For schedules, stats and more, visit www. bcuathletics.com.
– By Andreas Butler, Daytona Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.