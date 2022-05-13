B-CU softball in SWAC tournament in Mississippi

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats opened the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) softball tournament against the Southern University Jaguars on Tuesday night in Gulfport, Miss. The Wildcats won 3-2 over Southern.
The tournament runs through Sunday, May 13 and possibly Monday, May 14 at Gulfport Sportsplex in Gulfport, Mississippi.
The winner of the tournament goes to the NCAA Tournament.
B-CU (23-24, 17-7) came in as the SWAC East Division champ and #1 seed from the East.
Southern (14-13, 11-13) entered as the #4 seed from the West Division.
B-CU key players include: freshmen pitcher Hannah Ortega (12-9, 2.17ERA); freshman pitcher Halyne Gonzales (11-10, 2.53ERA); sophomore outfielder Haley Parks (.269BA, 12RBI, 10SB, 23R, 39H); senior outfielder Briana Paysinger (1HR, 19RB); freshman outfielder Joslynn Davis (.267BA, 36H, 20R); freshman shortstop Desirae Martinez (.272BA, 22RBI, 37H), and senior outfielder Carrington Robinson (.326BA).
B-CU baseball in tight conference division race
Bethune-Cookman took two of three games from Jackson State University on May 6-8 and remains in a tight SWAC East Division race.
The Wildcats qualified for the SWAC Baseball Tournament, which will be played at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama from May 25-29.
B-CU is 15-9 in the division behind Florida A&M 18-6 and Alabama State 15-7.
The Wildcats have six remaining conference games; three each against Alabama A&M and Florida A&M.
B-CU (21-26) played at Florida (29-18) on Tuesday, which was after the Times’ deadline.
They host Alabama A&M (11-31, 8-16) from May 13-15 in their final home stand of the season.
For schedules, stats and more, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
