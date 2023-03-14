The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats’ softball team opened their portion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) schedule by taking two of three games from the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Sunnyland Park in Daytona Beach las weekend.
B-CU (4-19, 2-1) shut out AAMU (10-9, 1-2) 8-0 in the series finally on Sunday, March 12.
The Aggies slipped past the Wildcats 3-2 a day earlier, but the Wildcats also blanked the Aggies 8-0 on March 10.
“We learned a lot more about ourselves this weekend. We’re trying to find our groove. I think today and Friday that we followed and executed our game plan and things went well,” Laura Watten, B-CU’s head coach said on Sunday.
Halyne Gonzalez pitched 14 innings and didn't give up any runs while picking up two wins for the Wildcats in the series.
For the rest of the season, the majority of games Bethune-Cookman play will be against SWAC opponents.
Their goal of repeating as SWAC East Division champions remain as well as winning the 2023 SWAC Softball Tournament.
B-CU was picked to finish third in the division behind Alabama State and Jackson State.
Note: In the March 16 issue of the Daytona Times, Coach Laura Watten is featured in a story about the Wildcats’ shift toward conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.