B-CU softball team wins SWAC division; on to tournament

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats won the SWAC East Division title after sweeping the Jackson State University Tigers (21-25, 12-12) in a three-game series on April 29-30 at Sunnyland Park.
The Wildcats actually clinched it after a 5-0 victory on April 29.
Bethune-Cookman (23-24, 17-7) will play in the SWAC softball tournament May 10-14 at Gulfport Sportsplex in Gulfport, Mississippi. They are the top seed from the East Division.
The winner of the conference tournament earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The sweep over JSU also gave Watten her 750th career win. She has 471 career wins at B-CU making her the winningest coach in the school’s history. Legendary Coach Jack “Cy’’ McClairen had 467 wins at the school.
B-CU finished the season winning 20 of its last 29 games and 11 of its last 12 conference division games. They were 11-4 at home this season including 10- 2 in conference division play.
Pacing the Wildcats were freshmen pitchers Hannah Ortega (12-9, 2.17ERA) and Halyne Gonzales (11-10, 2.53ERA); sophomore outfielder Haley Parks (.269BA, 12RBI, 10SB, 23R, 39H); senior outfielder Briana Paysinger (1HR, 19RB); freshman outfielder Joslynn Davis (.267BA, 36H, 20R); freshman shortstop Desirae Martinez (.272BA, 22RBI, 37H) and senior outfielder Carrington Robinson (.326BA).
B-CU baseball in tight conference race
Despite dropping two of three games to Alabama State, the Wildcats remain in a tight SWAC East Division race.
B-CU is 13-8 in the conference behind Alabama State 15-4 and Florida A&M 15-6.
The Wildcats have nine remaining conference games three each against Jackson State, Alabama A&M and Florida A&M.
B-CU (19-25 overall) travels to Jackson State University (21-22, 9-12) on May 6-May 8.
The Wildcats host Alabama A&M (8- 30, 5-16) from May 13-15 in their final home stand of the season.
For schedules, stats and more, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
