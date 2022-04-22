B-CU sports roundup: Softball leads division

With six games left, the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats softball team leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division.
B-CU is in position to win the division and gain a top seed for the SWAC tournament.
With a 12-6 conference record, they lead a tight division race over Jackson State (9-7) and Florida A&M (10-8).
During an interview last week, B-CU Head Coach Laura Watten stated, “It’s tight. We just have to take care business ourselves and not depend upon anybody else.”
The Wildcats swept Mississippi Valley State (9-21, 7-10) in a threegame series at Sunnyland Park on April 15-16.
Freshmen pitchers Hannah Ortega (12-9, 2.18 ERA) and Halyne Gonzales (6-9, 3.05ERA); Haley Parks (.278BA, 11RBI, 9SB, 19R, 35H), Briana Paysinger (1HR, 15RB); Joslynn Davis (.272BA, 31H, 17R) Desirae Martinez (16RBI, 30H) are some of the players keying the charge for the Wildcats.
B-CU (18-23 overall) hosts Alabama State (10-22, 5-12) at Sunnyland Park in their final home stand of the season on April 22-23.
They close out the regular season at Jackson State (18-20, 9-7) on April 29-30.
The SWAC tournament is May 10-14 at Gulfport Sportsplex in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Baseball battling halfway through season
On the diamond, the Wildcats swept Alabama A&M (5-24, 3-12) in a three-game series from April 14-16.
They are also in a tight SWAC East Division race. B-CU is second in the division with a 10-5 conference record behind Alabama State 12-2.
Also, during an interview last week, B-CU Head Coach Jonathan Hernandez said, “We’ll go out and compete. We have to do what makes us successful and take advantage of the opportunities given.”
On the mound, starting pitcher Luis Lipthratt (3-2, 3.34ERA) and relief pitchers Knickolas Billings (0-1, 2.74ERA, 1SV); Brenton Fisher (3-1, 3.37ERA) and Dale Michaud (1-0, 3.54ERA) are key for the Wildcats.
Offensively, B-CU has shortstop Matthew Garcia (.297BA, 2HR, 22RBI, 41H, 22R); outfielders Christopher Patterson (.294BA, 14RBI, 30H, 18SB), Malik Stephens (.269BA, 2HR, 16RBI, 35H, 22SB) and Franki Febles (1HR, 16RBI, 20R) along with infielder, Brian Perez (.268BA, 1HR, 15RBI) and catcher Boris Pena (4HR, 11RBI).
B-CU (16-19 overall) played at the #5 Miami (28-8) on Tuesday, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
The Wildcats host Mississippi Valley State (9-15-1, 3-12) on April 22-24 at Bethune Point Park.
Spring football game
B-CU held its Maroon & Gold Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 16, at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium at 2 p.m.
The day included Junior Day where high school juniors and seniors interested in Bethune-Cookman University and its football program joined the coaching staff on campus for a tour before the game.
The students and their parents also were able to go on the field during the game.
B-CU will open its 2022 season at Miami on Sept. 3.
For more information, schedules and statistics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
