B-CU sports: Wildcats lead SWAC East Division

It’s early, but the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats baseball team find themselves atop of the SWAC East Division.
B-CU (10-13, 5-1) took two of three games from Alabama State University (12-10, 4-2) at Jackie Robinson Ballpark from March 25-27.
The Wildcats played at South Florida on Tuesday and hosted Stetson University on Wednesday, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
B-CU travels to Mississippi Valley State for SWAC action April 1-3.
They return home against Florida A&M University on April 8-10.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats softball team will host SWAC East Division foe, Florida A&M University, at Sunnyland Park on April 2-3.
For more information, schedules and statistics visit www.bcuathletics. com.
