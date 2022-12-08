AT&T Dream in Black has announced its second Rising Future Makers Class, which includes Bethune-Cookman University Don’Neisha McFadden, a junior psychology major.
McFadden is an aspiring forensic psychologist. She is the current Miss Junior and was Miss Sophomore (2021-22) and Miss Freshman (2020-21). She’s also a member of the Association of Black Psychologists.
The 2022 AT&T class honors 25 students, all from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), who are making a positive impact in their communities and on their campuses.
An extension of AT&T’s Dream in Black Future Makers program, Rising Future Makers reflects AT&T’s continued commitment to empower diverse communities and dedicate resources that foster economic growth and innovation, as well as help bridge the digital divide, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
With each class, AT&T will provide access to technology and resources that connect the students to a new world of possibilities.
The class members each will each receive $5,000 presented by AT&T 5G, a 5G-enabled mobile phone with one year of AT&T service, among other gifts. They also will get professional workshop opportunities, including mentoring sessions with AT&T executives aimed at growing their network and furthering their career opportunities.
The selected honorees hail from 14 colleges and universities and aspire to become entrepreneurs, lawyers, graphic designers, activists and more.
Rising Future Makers Class of 2022
Bethune-Cookman University: Don’Neisha McFadden, junior
Bowie State University: Jaivien Kendrick, junior
Delaware State University: Tamon Frisby, senior
Dillard University: Kalaya Me’Kenzie Jadi Sibley, senior
Fayetteville State University: Iyana Marie Beachem, junior
Fisk University: Kayla E. Willis, senior
Florida A&M University: Amyia White, junior; Andre McClain, junior; Skylar Kennedy Warren, junior; Makira Burns, senior; Zachary C. Bell, senior
Hampton University: Amber Anderson, senior; Sárah “Lee” Buckner, senior
Howard University: Tariah Hyland, sophomore; Mia Bennett-Jones, junior; Rayna Carter, junior; Jordyn Allen, senior; Rachel Motley, senior
Norfolk State University: Tiara C. Simms, senior
North Carolina A&T State University: Nadiya McLean, senior
North Carolina Central University: Christopher Johnson, sophomore
Prairie View A&M University: Cyrai Young, freshman; Justin Lamar Collins, sophomore; Jocelynn Poppy Johnson, first-year graduate student
Xavier University of Louisiana: Nina Giddens, senior
The Dream in Black Rising Future Makers program is geared towards promoting young Black talent and ensuring they have access to the network and resources they need to realize greater possibility.
Current Rising Future Makers will participate in a development workshop available exclusively to the students, where they can learn key tips on how to personally brand and pitch themselves to executive leaders.
Within the experience, the inaugural class of Rising Future Makers and the 2022 class will be invited to attend networking opportunities and provide ongoing feedback, related to the program.
“Since last year’s launch of the Rising Future Makers program, we have seen a surge in how our audience has tapped into the conversation – quadrupling the number of applications received for this class,” said Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president, Media and Sponsorship, AT&T.
“Through our collaboration with companies like Aux Cord Wars and our dedicated touchpoints at HBCUs across the country, we are excited about the continued potential of this initiative and look forward to supporting this next generation of leaders, providing them with the resources and connections they need to succeed.”
