Students at Bethune-Cookman University say they are fed up with living conditions and demand change at the HBCU in the heart of Daytona Beach’s Black community.
On Monday around noon, approximately 300 students gathered for prayer at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s house on campus, then marched 100 feet to White Hall to protest and the crowd grew larger.
They then walked to the Larry R. Handfield Athletic Training Center and protested some more with a larger crowd.
Students complained about mold, campus meals, the lack of hot water and more.
“We have mold issues. People are tired of having cold water, bugs in their rooms and the AC not working. We are fed up,” commented Janiya Jones.
Jones was one of the unofficial protest organizers.
There were chants of “Hail Wildcats,” “Hail Perry, Hell No!” and “Hey Ho, the Board of Trustees must Go!”
Students also are calling for Ed Reed to be installed as head football coach.
B-CU has stopped contract negotiations with Reed after his social media posts criticizing work conditions at the school and school leadership.
McKenzie is a freshman at the protest who only gave her first name to the Daytona Times for fear of retribution.
“We are tired of the poor living conditions and the way they treat us. I think Ed Reed came to make change. They got rid of him. It’s not about him but he sparked something. I like how we came together to change our conditions,” she expressed.
“The school is unorganized. We are often in long lines. Our account balances are often messed up. It seems like they just don’t care about you here. The school looks like a money hungry organization.”
Sophomore quarterback Tyrone Franklin Jr. attended the protest and wasn’t afraid of retribution.
“We want to enjoy our lives as college students. We only have one college experience. We want to make the best of it. We feel as if we aren’t getting that,” said Franklin.
“We just want to bring the team together. We want what is best for everyone. At the end of the day, we have a voice and I wanted to use it. We don’t always use it positively. We want to use it in a peaceful way.”
Franklin said the football team wants Reed as coach.
“That is who I want. That is who we want as a coach. We want what is best for our community, our team and our school,’’ he added
Student Sadada Suder spoke about issues with the dorms.
“My door is broke and I often can’t get in my room. Mold is in showers, halls and restrooms. Every dorm has some type of mold. I pay thousands of dollars to be here and living standards are low,” Suder said.
“When I first got here, I was sick because of the mold. I was supposed to get a refund. They took it. The café runs out of food and serves raw food. They get money and don’t take care of the students. We shouldn’t be treated this way. Everyone is responsible, especially whoever handles the finances. They don’t care about students. They care about money.”
A student named Tatiana also was afraid to give her last name.
“I have watched B-CU go down in a matter of months. I recently moved into a new building. I am sleeping on mold pillows. I was in and out of the hospital for most of the past semester. I am sleeping in a twin bed with a friend in her room in another building, which is safer and more sanitized,'' she said.
She further stated, “The food is bad, we’re mistreated and disciplined harshly. We have too many fees and fines. Where’s the money going? We have administration with Chanel bags but we don’t have hot water.”
“They discipline us extremely. If we have an issue with someone on campus, they’ll look at that before an issue with housing. A girl was kicked out of school last semester for threating to call the health department about mold,'' she added.
In a statement, Interim President Dr. Lawrence Drake said he was proud of the way the students handled themselves on Monday.
“It was orderly and represented the best intentions of students sharing their voices. While social media and media outlets have seized on not continuing negotiations with NFL Hall of Fame player Ed Reed, many of our students chose to use this moment to voice their concerns. This administration takes no issue with this. In the coming days, I will meet with student leaders to ensure that we address many of the students’ concerns and answer their questions as honestly as possible,’’ he added.
Charles Bethune is the grandson of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the school’s founder. He briefly watched Monday’s protest.
“I believe that students are frustrated about changes that are needed. It is their right to protest. I think my grandmother would be appreciative of kids standing up for their rights,” he said.
“I don’t think these conditions would be here if she was here. There are things that need to be addressed and the sooner they are the happier the students will be.”
Bethune also weighed in on Ed Reed.
He said, “It is unfortunate. I spoke with him. He’s disappointed. Hopefully, something could be talked about and brought back to the table where he could get this position but time will tell.”
