Bethune-Cookman University issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was days away from naming a new head football coach and that the school also would address students’ concerns following protests last week.
“Several adjustments were made to ensure our next coach is the best fit for our university. I recently met with student leaders to ensure that we addressed their concerns and answered each question as honestly as possible,” Dr Lawrence Drake, B-CU’s interim president, said in the statement.
“We’ve also added a football player representative to our search committee to give the team an active voice in choosing our next head football coach.”
B-CU had originally agreed with former NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed for him in December for him to be the next football coach.
After three and half weeks, the school announced that it would not negotiate a contract with Reed after he appeared on social media criticizing school leadership and working conditions such as trash on campus and his office not being cleaned
Reed also criticized the school for not having a locker room or showers, a practice field or adequate training facilities for the team.
Infrastructure plans
B-CU says that it has reviewed 50 applicants for the coaching vacancy.
“Many of these candidates possess not only knowledge of the game and the ability to assist in raising funds for our program, but they also have the discipline needed to represent our university and embody our values,” expressed Drake.
“Our next coach will bring the skills required to mold our student-athletes into successful young men both on and off the field.”
Drake noted that university leaders are committed to revitalizing the athletics program along with facilities.
“The last several days have delivered major challenges to our university, our athletes and all who love Bethune-Cookman University,” he said. “These moments have also presented us with significant opportunities to address long-standing campus needs and revamp our prized athletic program.”
The university, he said, will be spending approximately $10 million dollars over the next several months to address immediate campus infrastructure needs. These plans, he said, have been in planning stages for several months.
The statement added that the university has begun a complete assessment of more than 100 facilities for fitness, renovation, and possible demolition, as well as the study of possible new facilities to better serve its students.
Names floated
Athletic Director/Head Men’s Basketball Coach Reggie Theus already has told media that candidates for the head coach vacancy included the USFL Houston Gamblers’
Head Coach Kevin Sumlin; Benedict College Head Coach Chennis Berry; former Florida Atlantic Assistant Head Coach Raymond Woodie; Charleston Southern Head Coach Autry Denson and Alabama State Defensive Coordinator Ryan Lewis.
Lewis and Woodie are former All Americans at Bethune-Cookman while Lewis and Denson also served as assistant coaches at the school.
In the recent statement, Drake said university leaders are working to revitalizing the athletics program along with its facilities.
“The last several days have delivered major challenges to our university, our athletes and all who love Bethune-Cookman University,” stated Drake.
“These moments have also presented us with significant opportunities to address long-standing campus needs and revamp our prized athletic program.”
Also, last week following the student protest there was a meeting of former Bethune-Cookman football players joined Drake and Theus in a discussion with football players about the program and coaching search.
Those former players included Alvin Wyatt, Sr.; Rashean Mathis, Nick Collins, Stevie Baggs and Roger Jackson.
