Bethune-Cookman will have home games at Daytona Stadium against old MEAC rival and defending HBCU National Champion, South Carolina State University (Sept. 10); a SWAC contest with Grambling State University (Sept. 24) and a SWAC game with Alabama State University (Nov. 5) on homecoming.
2021 season ticket holders will have their seats reserved with the option to renew ahead of the upcoming season.
Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com
B-CU opens the season on Sept. 3 at the University of Miami Hurricanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.