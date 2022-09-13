Four turnovers (interceptions) cost Bethune-Cookman in its 33-9 loss to South Carolina State in front of 6,071 fans at Daytona Stadium on Sept 10.
The Bulldogs scored 17 points off those turnovers, including a critical pick six late in the contest.
“Turnovers affect the game big time, especially when you’re in the redzone and have opportunities to score. It hurts coming away with no points. We simply didn’t execute when we had to. They made the plays and we didn’t,” said B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims.
The start of the game was delayed two hours and 15 minutes due to lightning.
B-CU played all three of its quarterbacks – starter Jalon Jones, Tyrone Franklin and Walter Simmons III (39 yards passing, 23 rushing yards).
Bethune-Cookman will have some time to lick its wounds and regroup.
B-CU will host the Grambling State University Tigers in its Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at Daytona Stadium.
