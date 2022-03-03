Family members offer plenty of ‘thank yous’ to city and sponsors at Feb. 25 event.
After some delays, local heroes were honored for their contributions to the Daytona Beach and beyond during Black History Month at a ceremony on Feb. 25.
The banners will be on display at International Speedway Boulevard between Nova Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard until March 25.
These honorees have buildings, streets, parks, gymnasiums, schools and more named after them. Following the ceremony, family members of the honorees spoke.
Johnny Vickers is the grandson of the late Dr. Oswald P. Bronson. Bronson was president of three institutions of higher learning, including what is now Bethune-Cookman University.
“The love that he showed his family was the same love that he showed you here on this campus,” Vickers said. “You became his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. Thank you for honoring him.”
Daydrea Faircloth, the daughter of legendary coach Theodore Roosevelt “Chief” Faircloth, expressed her apprecia- tion. Her father coached football, baseball and basketball at Campbell Senior High School.
“I appreciate you guys honoring him and I thank you,” she said.
The Rev. Rudolph Gonzalez “Bunky” Matthews was the first football coach at Bethune-Cookman. He also coached basketball among sports and was the athletic director.
Matthews also was a minister at Mt. Bethel Church and served on the Daytona Beach City Commission.
“My father coached all the athletics at Bethune-Cookman. When I was going there, I remember him going on the field bossing around Tank Johnson and Cy McClairen, telling them what plays to run,” recalled his daughter, Tanya Matthews.
“He was a renaissance man. He loved his family and Bethune-Cookman. Thank you,” she said.
Trailblazers honored
Also honored were former B-CU Vice President of Fiscal Affairs Cleo Higgins, who created the school’s seal, and Senorita Locklear, who was secretary to three B-CU presidents, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. Only Higgins and Locklear are the only two living of the honorees.
Higgins’ son, Sean Higgins, stated, “My mother integrated the Peabody Auditorium; she and Dr. Thurman Stanback performed a play before an integrated crowd before the Board of Education’s decision. She has done a lot. She is still with us. Thank you.”
John H. Dickerson was the principal at Campbell Senior High. The building at 308 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. now bears his name.
His grandson, David Dickerson, stated, “My grandfather was a family man. He stressed education. His house is still on B-CU’s campus behind the library. He was a pallbearer for Dr. [Mary McLeod] Bethune.”
“He is still relevant in this community. He was a people’s person,” David Dickerson added. “I am proud to be his grandson. I want to get State Street named after him.”
George W. Engram Sr. was the first Black and first master electrician in town. His son, George Engram Jr., commented, “Our family thanks you all for recognizing my father along with all the other pioneers that he knew and worked with.”
Another honoree was Edward “Creamy” Hayes, who was a former educator and served on the Daytona Beach City Commission (1992-1995). Hayes also served on the local NAACP executive board for 20 years and was a staunch supporter of B-CU’s marching band. “Everyone called him Creamy! President Dr. Richard V. Moore got him a job here with the local school district,” His wife, Joretha Hayes, recalled. “He stayed in this community and built this community. He is in heaven driving his car or even barbecuing.”
George Thayer was a businessman, lifelong NAACP member and owner of George’s Place.
His granddaughter, Sabrina Thayer, expressed, “He was a family person and a community person. He owned George’s Place and provided entertainment to the community.’’ She added that he also had a pool hall on then-Second Avenue.
“He was also always there for people in need. That is what I loved about him. He was able to help in a small or big way. We thank you for honoring him today.”
‘Legacy moments’
The Volusia County Council honored the honorees during its March 1 meeting.
The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and the city collaborated for the banner project.
“We honor the life and legacy of those who have paved the way for us to be in the roles that we are,” commented Deric Feacher, Daytona Beach’s city manager.
“The city commission believes these are critical programs and legacy moments, especially for young people and our community.”
Thaddeus Collins, co-chair, MCDC added, “We are not just acknowledging those who are gone but some are still with us. They have made a great impact on Daytona. It’s only fitting that we honor those who made Daytona better than they found it.”
This is the second year of the banner program in Daytona. It’s similar to one in DeLand.
Sponsors included the City of Daytona Beach, Midtown Community Development Corporation, Rufus Johnson with Geico Insurance, Kenneth Hunt with The Hunt House and the Beta Eta Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
