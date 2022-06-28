Some of the best grillers showcased their skills this past weekend at the Midtown BBQ Cookoff in Daytona Beach.
The event took place on June 25-26 at 844 George W. Engram Blvd., the site of a former grocery store.
Delton “D.C.’’ Cummings was ecstatic after taking first place on June 25.
Cummings’ Cruz N Crabs food truck business sells a variety of food, including crabs, conch, wings, fries, barbecue and more. It was one of several vendors at the event.
“I was excited to take first place. These guys in this competition have some good food. They can barbecue. The judges were fair. The event was great. It brought the community together,” Cummings said.
Aaron Robinson and 3 Brothers Barbeque took second place while Daytona native Gus Brown finished in third place that day.
The cookoff was put on by Coming Together, a non-profit organization that focuses on bringing events to Midtown.
“We did this for the community. We wanted to do something in our community. We wanted to do something diverse for everyone. George Engram Boulevard has diverse traffic,” said Sharon Hawkins, president of Coming Together.
“We want to do events here in Midtown that bring people together. This event was a success. It’s a family event. This is just the beginning.”
In addition to the cookoff, food vendors also sold food. The contestants in the contest also sold their food to patrons.
There were also vendors selling jewelry, cold drinks, cold treats and more.
The event also had entertainment with live music performances and a deejay.
