Bethune-Cookman hires women’s golf coach

Bethune-Cookman University Athletic Director Reggie Theus announced the hiring of Harry Stokes as the head women’s golf coach on July 13.
“We’re extremely excited to have Coach Stokes here at B-CU. He comes from a long line of golf professionals and coaches. He knows what it will take to be successful on and off the course,” said Theus.
Stokes has a professional golf family and background.
His uncle, Robert Schwab, is a golf pro in New Smyrna Beach; his grandfather, Pat Schwab, was the head coach at Jacksonville University and a long-time tour club professional and a member of the New Jersey PGA Hall of Fame.
His great grandfather, Harry Schwab, won the 1953 Senior PGA Championship and was a long-time professional in Dayton, Ohio.
Harry Stokes played on the Florida Professional Golf Tour, the North Florida PGA (NFPGA) section and Mid-Atlantic PGA (MAPGA) section. He has served as the PGA Associate Member/ Assistant Golf Professional at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs in Bel Air, MD and Sugar Mill Country Club in New Smyrna Beach.
“I’m really excited about our team this year. B-CU is widely regarded as one of the best HBCU programs in the country. There is stout competition in the Daytona Beach area, as well as the SWAC and we’re looking forward to being back in the mix and competing for championships again,” Stokes.
