On Tuesday morning, a police officer hit a Black woman on a bicycle with his vehicle on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, along the campus of Bethune-Cookman University.
At first, neither the name of the officer nor the woman who was hit was released.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Daytona Times learned that the woman is LaTara Colay after speaking with her sisters Tonya Bowles and Yolanda Massey.
Colay also has a history of mental illness and drug abuse, the sisters said.
It’s been well documented about her mental health issues,’’ Bowles said.
Colay is suspected of shoplifting cleaning supplies from the Family Dollar store at 200 North Ridgewood Ave.
The officer involved has been placed on administrative assignment, which is standard police procedure following a crash.
NAACP has concerns
The Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP is concerned about how the accident was handled. The local branch has been in touch with the Daytona Beach Police Department about the matter.
“We believe that excessive force was used to apprehend this woman. This tactic should have never been used,” Slater said.
“There is no theft from any store worth doing this – whether an accident or miscalculation or on purpose.”
There also is an investigation being conducted into the accident by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
“It was an accident. It was not intentional. We will look at our procedures. I am going to be investigating further,” responded Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
“It was a shoplifting in progress call. We responded. They gave us a description. She was going west on MMB [Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard]; the officer tried to cut her off so that she couldn’t get past him’’ Young explained.
Colay was originally hospitalized but was released on Tuesday afternoon. She is now on crutches.
Bowles said, “My sister is home but still in pain. She was in excruciating pain yesterday. She didn’t get the medical attention she needed. We feel she should have had a full exam. We will look into it. Maybe it was her insurance or Medicaid.”
Chief speaks to family
Chief Young has also spoken with Colay’s family. He said, “I brought the family in to show them the video. To show what happen and that it wasn’t intentional. It was definitely avoidable.”
Colay’s family is asking for procedural changes. “I work in law enforcement myself. I feel we need more hands-on training, so a lot of law enforcement know how to deal with people who have mental health and drug issues,” emphasized Bowles.
“It is evident a lot of people know our sister. She is very well known in the Daytona area. A lot of people call her Auntie. A lot of law enforcement know her and calls her Auntie too.”
They are not calling for the officer involved to be fired. Bowles noted, “We’re not trying to take anybody’s jobs. We know people have families and things are hard. We are calling for training to know how to deal with these matters so that we don’t have a lot of fatalities and accidents that happened with our sister.”
The NAACP is hoping that nothing like this happens again.
“People steal out the Family Dollar store all the time. Why did this happen to this lady?” Slater questioned.
“We hope that a change of tactics come about when trying to apprehend a suspect. We hope they won’t use a vehicle as a weapon and as an excessive use of force,’’ Slater added.
