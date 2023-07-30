Black farmers across Florida say though they continue to face discrimination from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they are excited that President Joe Biden has unveiled a $5.3 billion relief initiative aimed at providing support to individuals who have faced discrimination within federal government lending programs.
The Inflation Reduction Act, part of Biden’s commitment to addressing historical injustices, includes a total of $5.3 billion dedicated to offering relief to tens of thousands of farmers across the country.
Of the allocated funds, $3.1 billion will be used to assist distressed borrowers pay off their farm debts without losing their land or becoming ineligible for future assistance. An additional $2.2 billion will be used to help Black farmers who have endured discrimination through USDA farm programs. Dr. Latresia Wilson, whose family owns a 25-acre farm in Ocala and leases another 125 acres for grassfed cattle, said she has seen Black farmers lose hope when similar programs have been launched in the past.
“First, we don’t get the information on how to apply or the deadlines, then we’re discouraged from applying or told the program doesn’t exist,” explained Wilson, an emergency room physician and vice president of the Florida chapter of the National Black Farmers and Agriculturists Association. “And after we apply, there’s still no guarantee that the farmers will get the money. But we’re glad there’s an effort to correct what’s happened with the USDA.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that applications are now being accepted for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program, which aims to provide financial aid to farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who have experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending prior to 2021.
“The opening of the application process is an important step in delivering on our commitment to providing financial assistance to those who faced discrimination in USDA farm lending, as swiftly and efficiently as possible,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasized.
History of discrimination
The initiative comes after decades of Black farmers accusing the USDA of discrimination and being denied loans crucial for their livelihoods and land preservation. A study conducted in May 2022 revealed that Black farmers had lost over $326 billion in land value throughout the 20th century.
The Washington Informer reported in 2022 that researchers considered that figure to be a conservative estimate of the actual financial impact racist practices have had on Black American farmers since 1920. Biden issued an executive order last year, instructing the USDA to establish a 15-member independent equity commission aimed at rectifying discrimination within its policies and practices concerning Black farmers.
Under the initial Build Back Better plan, the Biden administration said it wanted to allocate significant funds to support Black farmers. However, the plan was scuttled after white farmers filed lawsuits claiming that the earmarking of funds specifically for Black farmers amounted to discrimination. The legal action has resulted in the tying up of $4 billion as the administration continues to defend the action in court.
Further, a 2021 report from Pro-Publica also shed light on the systematic discrimination faced by Black farmers at the hands of various federal agencies, including the USDA. The report detailed how the USDA impeded Black farmers’ access to critical federal funds through discriminatory loan denials and deliberate delays in financial aid.
“If you are Black and you’re born south of the Mason-Dixon Line and you tried to farm, you’ve been discriminated against,” Lloyd Wright, director of the USDA Office of Civil Rights under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and a Black Virginia farmer, stated in the report.
Dodging obstacles
According to Wilson, Black farmers and ranchers are all too familiar with obstacles used by the federal agency to impede them.
“There were lawsuits in the past—Pigford vs. Glickman—where we thought that we would finally see justice. But only 20,000 Black farmers received funds, and another 70,000 were denied because they filed too late,” Wilson said. “And the recipients were awarded far less than what their land was work. The most received was $500,000 for land worth millions.”
Pigford vs. Glickman was a class action lawsuit against the USDA, alleging that it had racially discriminated against African American farmers by withholding farm loans and assistance from 1981 to 1996. The lawsuit was settled in 1999 for more than $1 billion.
Congress passed the 2008 Farm Bill to give Black farmers another opportunity to apply for assistance, and two years later added another $1.2 billion to the settlement.
Nevertheless, Black farmers said not much has changed. So, they will work with the Windsor Group, LLC, to reach as many Florida Black land-owners as possible with information and application assistance.
The White House said the launch of the $2.2 billion relief initiative represents a significant step toward rectifying the historical injustices faced by Black farmers.
With the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program now accepting applications, eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners should now have access to needed financial assistance.
Wilson’s family is fighting to hold on of what’s left of the family’s farming legacy started by her great-grand father. The extended family raised watermelon, cantaloupes, peanuts and squash on hundreds of acres. They drew the ire of whites and USDA officials because the Black family held a lucrative contract to provide produce to A&P grocery stores.
“Seven truckloads a day of fruit and vegetables would go out every day to A&P stores. But slowly, we were shut out of USDA programs. During the drought in the 1980s, the federal government took our equipment and our land, while giving white farmers all the help they needed to survive,” Wilson said. “Now, most of the Black farmers and agriculturists in Florida and across the nation have full-time jobs because we have to pay for fuel, equipment, taxes, fertilizer and irrigation, among other things. We’ve lost so much, yet we persevere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.