After smaller crowds the past two years, this year’s Bike Week looked more like pre-pandemic level crowds of 400,000 plus.
While bikers enjoy it and both vendors and businesses profit, the motorcycles also get a lot of attention. There were plenty of tricked-out bikes on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard (historically Second Avenue).
Bikers invest a lot of time, care and money in their rides. One of those at this year’s Bike Week was Reginald Brantley, 56, better known as “The Doctor.’’ He has been a lifelong biker who has been riding since the age of 16.
Brantley was chilling with his 2010 Harley Davidson Street Glider on the Avenue on Saturday night.
The bike shines with its white color along with North Carolina blue, blue and yellow trimming, chrome engine parts and spokes, and 30-inch chrome front wheel rim.
Brantley asked: “What did you say or think when you first saw it. What was the first thing that came to your mind? The colors, right?”
“My favorite colors are North Carolina blue and white,’’ he told the Daytona Times, referring to the University of North Carolina’s colors. “You see it. I added dark blue and yellow to give it pop. The blue catches your eye, then the white. At night, the flashing lights also brings out the color scheme.”
‘An investment’
Brantley bought his bike used in 2018 for $18,000. It had 21,000 miles on. After fixing it up the way that he wanted, the total price ballooned to $47,000, which is to say it took a lot of TLC or tender loving care.
“It looked nothing like it does now. I took it off the road and fixed it up. It took a year and eight months to see the finishing look you see now. It’s now a complete project,” expressed Brantley.
“I didn’t do the work myself. I went to a mechanic who did all the engine parts. Most are ordered online. Then the painter filled the holes, sanded the rust and painted. Then you go to a sound guy to put in your stereo system in.”
It was another $800 for the flashing lights on the body frame and $2,000 for the front wheel rim that he brought from a friend. Rims run from $5,000 to $10,000.
Brantley advises when tricking out your bike to do it for yourself.
“A bike is an investment. It depends on what you want to do with it and how far you want to go. I wanted to max it out. I am happy with what I got now. I have a good sound system. I don’t need a sound system that would tear the block up,” emphasized Brantley.
“I’m not trying to be a guy with the big sound. My sound is nice and clear. You invest where you want to be. You come to look at bikes, but you don’t try to compete with others. Get your bike the way that you like it.”
Brantley has been coming to Bike Week since moving to Orlando from Rochester, New York in March 2000.
“Bike Week is special. It kicks the year off. I’ll do Leesburg, Tampa, Jacksonville and some round ups in Atlanta, Georgia and South Carolina. I love Bike Week. I come every year,’’ he related.
“We hang out and ride the entire city but always come back to this part of town. Nobody does it like our people. The atmosphere is great. You don’t have to be a biker. Just come and experience it.”
