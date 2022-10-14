Hurricane Ian relief efforts continue as businesses, residents, schools, churches, and organizations try to recover from the devastating storm.
Last week, area residents shared their experiences with the hurricane, but now local Black-owned businesses weigh in. Many operators are not only dealing with losses to their lively hoods but also losses at home.
Patricia Cadette owns three businesses at the plaza at 955 Orange Ave. Styles 101 Hair Salon, Styles 101 Barbershop and Dollar Dealz ‘N More. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, all three remain closed.
On Wednesday morning, Cadette was there with the crews she hired to help her clean and repair the businesses.
“It was devastating. I lost 90% of the stuff in the salon and barbershop, and 50% of the stuff in the store. The food thrown away filled the dumpster twice,” Cadette said. “I had wind and hurricane insurance, but flood insurance is too high. You juggle things to run your business and pay employees.”
She added, “My two kids work with me; we’re all unemployed. My employees are unemployed. It floods every storm or heavy rain. When they redid Orange Avenue, they said it would alleviate the flooding, but it hasn’t. I also hired locals to clean and repair instead of outsiders.”
Cut Master’s Hair Care Center, a barbershop and hair salon at 918 Orange Ave. was flooded for three days. “We lost a lot of furniture. Our sign was destroyed. We lost lights. The thing is we’re worried about our customers and employees. Some lost everything,” said Derrick Harris, owner of Cut Master’s.
“We were able to get the place cleaned up with the help from family, employees and church members. I’ll see if there is some type of assistance through FEMA.”
Churches, eateries hit
Harris is also pastor of Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ and sees the devastation even more.
“We also have church members who lost everything. Our church is being used as a humanitarian site,” he explained. “The Red Cross is storing supplies at the church.”
Churches such as Morning Star Baptist at 635 Madison Ave. also sustained damage.
“The church did flood, but we have members across town, including Midtown, that got flooded. As a pastor, I feel that I should address the issue in the community. We have 80-year-olds that lost everything,” expressed Rev. Evans Smith, pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church.
“We will repair the church but won’t tax the congregation. We will focus on helping members with their relief efforts.”
The Daytona Times also learned the Islamic Center at Keech Street sustained significant damage and flooding.
Pride’s Service Center, a tire shop at 550 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. had minimal damage.
“I am really blessed to have just minimal damage; some of the awning on the roof being blown off. Fortunately, there was no flooding,” said owner Johnny Pride.
Bethune Grille, at 731 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., is one of the most popular local eateries. It was closed for five days.
“We only had a little bit of flood water get in, but we were able to sweep it out. We did lose revenue, power for five days and 15 cases of wings,” said co-owner Rosemary Jenkins.
“I really haven’t been able to look at assistance for the business. I’ve been busy trying to take care of what I lost at home. My garage was flooded. My baby sister, Terry Hines, also lost everything since her home was flooded out too.”
The Crab Stop II Seafood Restaurant at 933 W. International Speedway Blvd. is another popular eatery that was closed for a week.
“We lost power for days. The storm didn’t tear up a lot of stuff and didn’t flood us out, but we lost all of our product. We opened back up on Saturday. We applied for FEMA, but were sent to the Small Business Association (SBA) for a loan,” said Oliver Ross, owner, Crab Stop II.
Sauté Kingz by Chef Count is a catering, food truck and brick and mortar business. Their location at 200 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. remains closed.
“We’re displaced and only catering. We lost product, revenue and two industrial refrigerators due to a surge when the power was restored. We hope to have one of the fridges repaired. Fortunately, we didn’t have any flooding. We reached out to FEMA but was directed to the SBA,” said Jessica Fore-man, who owns the restaurant with her husband, chef Counts Foreman.
