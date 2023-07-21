Black country artist Trey Taylor to perform in Flagler

Trey Taylor will perform next month in Flagler for an exclusive onenight, benefit concert for the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties.
The concert takes place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Channel Side Flagler, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. It will benefit the United Way EDGE Fund, an endowment that offsets operating costs so more dollars go to programs that help people in need.
Born in Colorado to a single mother, Taylor is the youngest African American in country music history at 24 years old. He had an instant attraction to music and sang word-byword to Disney sing-along songs by the age of 3.
On his 16th birthday, he immediately applied for a job as a Walmart cashier and saved all of his checks to subsidize his first recording session on April 8, 2015.
Taylor recorded his first single “Back on My Mind Again” and released the song and gained the attention of multiple producers across the world notably Dolly Parton’s producer Kent Wells. Wells eventually signed Taylor to his official record label, Go Time Records (GTRNashville.com).
Tickets can be purchased at unitedwayvfc.org/treytaylor.
