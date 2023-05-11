According to the jobs report for April, the jobless rate for African Americans in the United States maintained its steady slide to new historic levels, just one month after hitting a record low for the previous lowest level ever recorded.
On May 5, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the unemployment rate for African Americans dropped below 5% for the first time in U.S. history.
This is new ground for the labor force in the country.
The employment report for April showed that the unemployment rate for Black people in the United States declined by three-tenths of a percentage point, a drop that cannot be considered negligible.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for Black men, in particular, and for Black youths, fell.
After Black women reached a historic low in joblessness in March, their unemployment rate slightly increased, according to a jobs report.
Overall, the rate of joblessness in the United States has fallen to its lowest point in half a century, at 3.4%.
The rate includes white workers, and their rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point, reaching 3.1%.
Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, referred to it as “an incredible milestone.”
