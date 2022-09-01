Angie Bee is always busy in her many endeavors. However, the Daytona Beach resident has been especially busy answering questions about alopecia since the Academy Awards show in March when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been diagnosed with alopecia.
Alopecia is a medical condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles and results in hair loss.
Not only does Bee have alopecia, she is an advocate for those with the condition and holds awareness events through her Angie Bee Productions company.
“We alopecians, alopecia advocates and mental health professionals all have been bombarded with questions. In August, it flared up again during National Hair Loss month. Now that a hair loss cure is on the horizon, they ask us if we want our hair back,” Bee said.
“Everyone has so many questions. We’ve been helping kids with alopecia as young as in kindergarten go back to school. The conversation never stops. It just escalates.’’
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry recently issued a proclamation for Alopecia Week in the City of Daytona Beach. “It’s so sweet. Alopecians across the country are excited about it,” Bee related.
Parties and support groups
In recognition of National Alopecia Awareness Month in September, Bee will host the Bold, Bald & Beautiful Bazaar Weekend Retreat from Sept. 15-18 to raise awareness and support for alopecia in Daytona Beach at the Aku Tiki Best Western Resort.
The event is highlighted by the Bold, Bald & Beautiful Bazaar for Alopecia Awareness. During the weekend, an all-bald fashion show takes place in the Root Family Train Station at the Museum of Arts & Science at 352 South Nova Road. It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 17. Admission for the bazaar is $10.
“We’re really excited. We invite everyone to come out learn, celebrate and have a great time with us,” noted Bee.
The price for the weekend retreat is $75. Vendors get access to all events for just $125.
The weekend events will include the following:
Thursday, Sept. 15
Evening-Sunset s’mores on the beach with music and networking.
Friday, Sept. 16
10 a.m.-noon, beachside workshop, support group and networking.
Noon-3 p.m., all-white and ocean photo shoot.
Evening, all-white pool party, photos and musical entertainment.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bold, Beautiful & Bald Beauty Bazaar.
Evening, support group, photo shoot and pool party fun
Sunday, Sept. 18
Sunrise Fellowship Service on the beach with song and prayer
There also will be an authors’ meet and greet featuring Donna Gray-Banks and others.
Founded in 2017 by Angie BEE & Bartee Productions, the annual alopecia weekend experience is a fundraiser for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation
National recognition
The alopecia retreat now brings people from all over the nation including Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.
“The first year was just a fashion show with one bald model who dazzled everyone. Folks wanted more. They wanted to interact, meet and learn,” Bee said. “Many are coming to model. Others are coming to be vendors. We also have some best-selling authors coming.”
“This retreat allows us to have a support group on the beach and at the pool to let people learn. Alopecians were taught how to put on eyelashes, tie a turban on their heads and more. It had to grow because people wanted to learn and fellowship.”
In the end, it’s all about educating people about alopecia and those with the condition as well as helping those with the condition.
“It’s not just hair loss. It is a physical attack. It can be painful for people. Like when my hair tries to grow back it feels like I have needles. It hurts because it turns to bumps, whelps, marks, etc.,” Bee emphasized.
“We end up having hormone imbalances. Dermatologists tell us hair loss is the least of our problems. We are often in pain, just like with cancer, lupus, sickle cell anemia...we with alopecia could be fine one day and in pain the next just because one follicle of hair decided to grow.”
How to register
To book a room for the resort, call 386-252-9631 and ask for the Angie Bee rate. Vendors can call 407-914-6519.
Tickets can be purchased and donated to friends, families and organizations by calling 406-914-6519. Tickets can also be purchased by any registered model or vendor. Learn more by following www.Facebook.com/BoldBeautifulAndBaldBeautyBazaar
For event details, visit the calendar section of www.VolusiaBusinessWomen.com or www.BoldBeautifulAndBald.com.
Pepsi is a sponsor of the event.
