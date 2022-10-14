Brandy has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles after possibly suffering a seizure on Tuesday.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police received a call for emergency services to the singer and actor’s L.A. home on Tuesday at noon. According to TMZ, Brandy is expected to recover from the medical incident.
Her parents were reportedly with her at the hospital as of Wednesday morning.
The Los Angeles Times has contacted the LAPD. A representative for Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, did not immediately respond Wednesday to the L.A. Times’ request for comment.
Possible stress
The Grammy winner was previously hospitalized in June 2017 after falling ill on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport.
Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the airport and transported Brandy to the hospital after the flight crew became aware of the situation and returned to the plane to the gate.
“The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her,” Brandy’s longtime publicist, Courtney Barnes, said in a statement at the time. “She will be relaxing for the next few days.”
Brandy, 43, is a recording artist known for R&B hits such as “The Boy is Mine” and “I Wanna Be Down.” She has also starred in movies and TV series, including the popular sitcom “Moesha,” the recent “Queens” and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
