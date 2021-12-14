The Bethune-Cookman University Cub Cats march in Daytona Beach’s Christmas parade on Saturday. The young B-CU cheering squad was one of the groups marching in the parade on Beach Street. The city’s Bright Lights & Merry Nights Christmas Parade was presented by Brown & Brown Insurance and sponsored in part by the Daytona International Auto Mall.
