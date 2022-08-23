Bronze statue of Dr. Bethune unveiled in Daytona

The final chapter of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statues are now complete after her bronze one was unveiled during a ceremony at Bethune Plaza in Riverfront Esplanade Park in Daytona Beach on Aug. 18.
The 8 foot-tall, 900-pound bronze statue will be permanently displayed at the park and has the names of all its major donors on its solid granite pedestal.
“This is the season for Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, to reflect upon her attitude and her decisions in ways we’ve never done before. This is a season to reflect upon her womanhood, observe the dignity and manner in which she carried herself,” said Dr. Lawrence Drake, interim president of Bethune-Cookman University.
The bronze statue is similar to the 11-foot marble statue that was unveiled in July in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
Both of the statues were sculpted by world-renowned sculptor Nilda Comas in Pietrasanta, Italy.
“I am thrilled and elated that our community has come together to bring this project to fruition. There is nothing greater that our community can do than to honor our matriarch, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune,” Nancy Lohman, chair of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statutory Fund, said at the Aug. 18 unveiling.
“I hope that all of us remember the lessons she taught us and that we pull together as a community, live harmoniously and work towards peace and love,’’ she added.
