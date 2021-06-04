Bruce McNorton Football Clinic returns this month

Bruce McNorton, a Daytona Beach native and retired NFL player, continues to give back to the community via the annual Bruce McNorton Football Clinic.
The event takes place at 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Derbyshire Sports Complex, 849 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach. The clinic is free for boys and girls ages 6 to 21. The city of Daytona Bruce McNorton Beach is also a sponsor.
“God has blessed me to be in a position to do it. I enjoy it. I went to camps when I was young,” McNorton said. “I know that if my friends and I had a camp like this when we were young, we would have loved it, especially one with NFL players.”
McNorton, who spent 10 years in the NFL, is currently a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played corner back for the Detroit Lions with whom he spent nine seasons. McNorton also spent a year with the Miami Dolphins.
The clinic features former NFL players – mostly those who played in the 1980s and 1990 – in- structing participants in football activities.
“We all like doing it. We enjoy teaching the kids,” McNorton said. “We enjoy watching them learn and have fun.”
Also, McNorton’s son-in-law Calvin “Megatron’’ Johnson, who was an All-Pro wide receiver with the Detroit Lions, is frequently on the sidelines.
Professional mentoring
The clinic, which includes professional equipment, also teaches teamwork principles, proper techniques, championship mindset, elite training and academic excellence.
Each year, hundreds of kids participate in the camp.
McNorton is also excited to have the camp this year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled it last year.
“COVID-19 was hard. We had to cancel the clinic. We understood that COVID was out there and that it affected people that looked like us. We thought about pushing it back this year,” he said.
The pandemic also gave McNorton and his colleagues a chance to reassess the camp. “It gave us a chance to look at some things and make it better,” he noted.
The camp will also have some coronavirus safety precautions.
“Kids will wear masks while waiting in line. When they do the drills, they can take them off. We still have to be safe,” stated McNorton.
The football camp has progressed and grown over its 24 years of existence. It started when McNorton was playing in Detroit, where it was held for five years before moving to Daytona Beach. This will be the 16th year that the clinic is held in Daytona Beach.
McNorton reflected, “Last year would have been 16th but COVID came. It’s grown. We have more guys coming to help. We get more and more kids. It’s more fitted for middle school youth. The prep kids used to come, but now they help mentor the younger ones.”
Also, in recent years the clinic has include an NCAA eligibility seminar, which is designed to help students know what they need to do to play football at the collegiate level. There will be no seminar this year. McNorton related, “The guys from the NCAA who usually come to do the seminar aren’t available this year.”
There are plans to do a seminar in the future.
“We hope to do something for the high school and especially middle school kids later, hopefully before the prep football season,” McNorton said.
“Maybe we can have one when school starts back. We really want the middle school kids to get this information,” he added.
For more information or to register, contact the city’s Leisure Services department at 386-671-5821 or email chirilloj@codb.us.
