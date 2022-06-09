Midtown Center will be renamed after Julia and Charles W. Cherry, Sr.
The Daytona Beach City Commission voted unanimously on June 1 to rename the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center.
The center is located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach. It features the T.R. Faircloth gymnasium, a music recording studio, a dance studio, meeting rooms, cultural and art room, a computer room and offices.
The center opened in 2012 and replaced the Cypress Street Recreation Center, also known as the PAL Center, which previously stood there for 50 years. The former facility held concerts for African American acts during segregation.
Mr. Cherry is the founder of the Daytona Times and its sister newspaper, the Florida Courier. The former Daytona city commissioner and civil rights activist died in 2004.
Mrs. Cherry was a retired Volusia County educator who helped to run the family businesses. She died on April 24 in Daytona Beach.
“The family of Julia and Charles Cherry, Sr. are thankful and humbled by the recognition of the contributions made by these two people to improving the cultural, educational and economy of Daytona Beach and the Black community,” said Dr. Glenn Cherry, president and CEO of the newspaper company, about his parents.
“We will continue the mission that they started by moving to Daytona in the 1950s - which is to raise the standard of living for the communities that receive the least attention. “Let the work that we have done speak for itself ” was one of their favorite sayings, Dr. Cherry added.
How it happened
Former city Leisure Services Director Percy Williamson now owns and operates a governmental relations firm, Summit Governmental Strategies. After speaking to the Cherry family and other supporters of the name change, Williamson approached Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May and Zone 6 Commissioner Paula Reed, who gave their immediate support.
On May 13, Williamson sent a cover letter and biographical package to City Manager Deric Feacher and the entire commission, including the special Daytona Times issues that served as funeral programs for Cherry, Sr., in 2004 and Mrs. Cherry in April.
Also included was a music CD titled “Hungry Kids Can’t Eat Moon Rocks” by Charles A. Harper IV, known professionally as Atlanta-based hip-hop artist “Jawz of Life.” Harper is Julia Cherry’s grand-nephew. The CD describes the impact spending a summer vacation at the Cherry home at 623 Orange Ave. had on Harper as a youth.
Unanimous vote
Reed represents Zone 6, where the Midtown Center stands. Reed also holds the seat that Cherry once held. Cherry served as the city commissioner for Zone 6 for two terms.
At the June 1 meeting, Zone 2 Commissioner Ruth Trager moved the resolution for the name change forward, and it was seconded by Reed. The rest of the commission unanimously approved it.
“I am elated that the commission voted to support my resolution. We each recognized the significant contributions Mr. and Mrs. Cherry made individually and collectively to our community state and country,” Reed said.
“What better way to honor the philanthropy of this phenomenal couple who lived and worked to change the tapestry of our city and especially Zone 6? I will treasure serving in this capacity.”
‘Important for decades’
“Mr. and Mrs. Cherry were very important to the entire Daytona community for decades, especially the Black community. They were always very generous with their time. They were involved in the community and civic activity. They were in the forefront in the battle for civil rights. Mrs. Cherry was my third-grade teacher,” commented Williamson.
He plans to meet with Feacher to set a date for the renaming event as well as the possibility of placing exhibits inside the building to showcase the Cherrys’ numerous achievements.
In addition to being an educator, Julia Troutman Cherry was an assistant counselor for women at then Bethune-Cookman College and a member of Hope Fellowship Church.
She was an active member of the Bethune-Cookman University Women’s Advisory Board and a charter member of the DeLand Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Mrs. Cherry also was a Golden Heritage Life Member of the NAACP.
Charles W. Cherry, Sr. worked at Bethune-Cookman as a business professor.
He also was the leader of the Florida State NAACP Conference and local NAACP branch (1971-80 and 1995-2001).
In addition, he was one of the first Black Realtors in Daytona and the first Black admitted to the Daytona Beach Board of Realtors in 1967.
He also was a bail bondsman and taught at Campbell Street High School.
He was a graduate of Morehouse College (1949) and a U.S. Army veteran (1950-52), serving in the Korean War.
For his activism, Cherry often received death threats and had to employ body- guards.
He organized and unionized hotel maids and city garbage collectors. Cherry also helped free two Black on death row for 12 years for the murder of two White gas station attendants. In 1975, Florida Gov. Reuben Askew pardoned both men.
