To promote neighborhood improvement and beautification, as well as to spur private investment in the core of the city, building permit and inspection fees are being waived for commercial and residential properties within the borders of Mason Avenue to Shady Place and Nova Road to Ridgewood Avenue beginning Thursday, Oct. 21.
Approved by commissioners at their Aug. 18, 2021, meeting, the action is intended to encourage property owners to repair and improve their homes and buildings in the areas. The waiver of the fees will be in effect for two years, through Oct. 20, 2023. Fees charged by the state are not included in the waiver.
Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, interior renovations, replacing or repairing a roof, adding fencing, improving or adding a driveway and adding windows or doors. Ineligible projects include, but are not limited to, building a new structure separate from an existing building or any new single-family home.
Completed permit applications are available online and can also be picked up at the Permits and Licensing office at City Hall located at 301 S. Ridgewood Ave. Completed applications can be dropped off at Permits and Licensing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, faxed to (386) 671-8149 or emailed to Contact_PnL@codb.us.
For more information, call Permits and Licensing at (386) 671-8163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.