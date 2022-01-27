Heading into the tournament, the young team has had a successful season.
The Calvary Christian Academy Lions (18-2) have quietly been one of the best local teams.
They played Atlantic High School in their regular season finale on Tuesday, Jan. 25, winning the game 72-8.
Calvary entered the game with a 14-game winning streak and are the favorites to win the district 2A-6 tournament, which will take place on Feb. 1, 2 and 4.
“I don’t think anybody has seen us in this position where we are now despite this team winning the district last year,” commented George Butts, the team’s head coach.
The Lions’ only losses came by six points to Class 7A Sanford Seminole and 12 points to Class 6A Winter Springs.
They beat local public schools Class 5A Seabreeze and Matanzas twice. In the preseason, the Lions beat Class 7A Flagler Palm Coast and Class 6A New Smyrna Beach.
One junior, one senior
The Lions thrive on defense, but they are a very young team with one senior, one junior, six sophomores, one freshman, three eighth-graders and one sixth grader on their roster.
“We’ve been playing great defense. I’ve always been big on defense.
Our defense turns into offense,” Butts explained. “We are young and inexperienced. We play at a level that we’re not accustomed to. We play bigger schools. At most private schools, the girls are used to playing other small private schools.”
The Lions are led by junior point guard Tristan O’Berry.
“This is my first time being in a leadership role. I do my best to be good role model. The girls are starting to listen to me,” said O’Berry.
Calvary also depend on eighth-grade guards Madelyn Johnson and Kailani Merrell.
“I’ve played high school basketball for three years. I am used to playing against older and bigger players. I still get nervous,” responded Merrell.
Johnson added, “It just motivates me more, makes me want to work harder and get better.”
Confident players
There is no lack of confidence in the big three.
“Tristan is a leader. She’s been with me before and knows what is expected. Maddie and Kailani are sharp shooters and coming along well,” said Butts.
Calvary also has 6-foot-2 sophomore center Kylie Isaac and eighth-grade guard Laney Dodd.
“I am very proud of the girls. We’re starting to get better and peaking at the right time,” said Butts.
The girls are having fun and enjoy playing together.
“I love playing with this team. This is my first time playing at a private school that’s been so successful. It’s good,” O’Berry said.
Johnson echoed, “I like it a lot. We are learning and working hard together, going through our ups and downs together.”
Butts also sees something special in this team.
“They just have an eagerness to learn and want to be better. They have the desire to be better and they work at it,” expressed Butts
“This is also the youngest team I’ve ever coached. Our youngest player (Krystina LaFoucade) is 11 years old and a sixth grader, but she can play.”
Decades of experience
Butts has been around the block as a coach. He coached the girls’ team at Atlantic for 25 years where he won over 500 games and led the program to three Final Four appearances (1998, 2011, 2013).
He will retire as an educator from the Volusia County School District on Jan. 31.
Butts didn’t expect to be at Calvary.
“The principal released me from my coaching duties. He brought in another coach and went another direction for some reason,” Butts stated.
“I only had one more year. The job opened here, and I ended up taking it knowing that it would be a challenge.”
The players enjoy playing for Butts. O’Berry and Vanessa Spada came with him from Atlantic.
“I had no idea we would be at Calvary. I love playing for Coach Butts,” O’Berry said. “We have a great bond. He teaches us not only basketball but about life.”
The goal is to win the district title and make a run at a state title.
“I think if we can stay healthy, we have a chance. Hopefully, we will keep maturing and doing the things we need to do,” said Butts.
“It’s possible that we will run in- to Orlando Faith Academy in the Regional Final (Elite 8). We must take it one game at a time. We want to win the district championship; that’s our first goal.”
Merrell added, “If we contin- ue to work together and improve as a team, especially on defense, I think our chances our good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.