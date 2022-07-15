Carter’s camp returns July 15

Hundreds of kids are expected to attend the Vince Carter Youth Basketball Academy from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17 at the Vince Carter Athletic Center at Mainland High School.
The event is the creation of the retired NBA All-Star. Carter also starred at Mainland in high school and at North Carolina in college.
The event attracts youth from Volusia and Flagler counties as well as young people from around the world.
“I look forward to finally being back in camp after three years of COVID restrictions. It is one of the highlights of my summer,” Carter said. “Working with the kids on their basketball skills and their life skills is very important me.”
Carter has held the clinic since entering the NBA in 1998. Over the years, youth from Europe, Asia and South America have attended to learn from of the NBA’s best.
At the camp, Carter works alongside the staff from 8 a.m. to noon and continually reinforces education, self-esteem and determination among the participants.
For more information, call 386-239- 8215.
