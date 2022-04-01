CBI a hit at Ocean Center; Seahawks win title

March Madness (College Basketball postseason) continues but there was some action right here in Daytona Beach at the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI).
The 16-team tournament was played March 19 to March 23 at the Ocean Center.
It culminated with the University of North Carolina-Wilmington (UNCW) Seahawks (26-9) defeated the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders (26-10) 96-90 in double overtime in the championship game on March 23.
“What a way to go out…that was a great way to end the season,” said Takayo Siddle, UNCW head coach. “What an unbelievable game that was.””
MTSU Head Coach, Nick McDevitt added, “Our experience here in Daytona was great. To get to the finals of any postseason tournament, you’ve got to play well for a long time. Our season was just a couple of plays and a trophy away from being perfect.”
Mike Okauru and Jaylen Sims each scored 28 points for the Seahawks.
Sims was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player while Okauru received All-Tournament honors.
Donovan Sims led the Blue Raiders with 27 points.
Joining Jaylen Sims and Okauru on the All-Tournament Team was Middle Tennessee State’s Donovan Sims, Northern Colorado’s Daylin Kountz and Abeline Christian’s Coryon Mason.
Other tournament participants included: Northern Colorado, Virginia Military Institute, Abeline Christian, Boston University, California Baptist 64-58, Florida Atlantic, Stephen F. Austin, UNC-Asheville, Troy, UNC-Greensboro, Ohio, Rice and Purdue-Ft. Wayne.
The tournament organizers say it was a success.
“The feedback we received from the participants was extremely positive. They were pleased with the way the event was run, the format, the venue, and the setting. All in all, we were glad to hear that reaction,” commented Ray Cella, director of Communications, Gazelle Group, Inc.
Don’t be surprised if the CBI comes back to Daytona Beach next year for a third consecutive year.
Cella noted, “Like we do with all our events, we will sit down as a staff, evaluate everything and then decide how to move forward.”
For more information, log onto www.CollegeBasketballInvitational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.